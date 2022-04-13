How to Watch Branden Grace at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 18, 2022; Pacific Palisades, California, USA; Branden Grace plays his shot onto the fourth green during the second round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Branden Grace, the No. 103 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 42nd-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links April 14-17.

How to Watch Branden Grace at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Live Stream on fuboTV:

Grace's Recent Performance

Grace has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Grace has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.

Grace last played this course in 2021, finishing 42nd in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +2 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +2 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 53 +1 $47,800 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +5 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +5 $0

