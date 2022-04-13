How to Watch Branden Grace at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Branden Grace, the No. 103 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 42nd-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links April 14-17.
How to Watch Branden Grace at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Grace's Recent Performance
- Grace has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Grace has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.
- Grace last played this course in 2021, finishing 42nd in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+2
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+2
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
53
+1
$47,800
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+5
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+5
$0
