How to Watch Branden Grace at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Branden Grace finished 30th in the Valero Texas Open in 2015, shooting a 4 on the par- course. His sights are set higher March 31 - April 3 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas.
How to Watch Branden Grace at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +15000
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Grace's Recent Performance
- Over his last eight rounds, Grace has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Grace has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.
- In his last appearance at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015, Grace finished 30th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+2
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
53
+1
$47,800
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+5
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+5
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
49
-3
$20,869
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)