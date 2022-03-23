How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brandon Hagy enters play March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) following a 21st-place finish in the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida his last time in competition.
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +11000
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Hagy's Recent Performance
- Hagy has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.
- Hagy has finished below par four times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Hagy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- Hagy did not play well, failing to make the cut the last time he golfed Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2020
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
21
-9
$85,020
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+10
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+5
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+3
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+4
$0
How To Watch
March
23
2022
Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)