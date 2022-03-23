How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 10, 2021; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Brandon Hagy reacts to making a long putt on the 9th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Hagy enters play March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) following a 21st-place finish in the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida his last time in competition.

How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +11000

Hagy's Recent Performance

Hagy has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.

Hagy has finished below par four times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Hagy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Hagy did not play well, failing to make the cut the last time he golfed Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2020

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship 21 -9 $85,020 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +10 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +5 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +3 $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC +4 $0

