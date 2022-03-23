Skip to main content

How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 10, 2021; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Brandon Hagy reacts to making a long putt on the 9th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 10, 2021; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Brandon Hagy reacts to making a long putt on the 9th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Hagy enters play March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) following a 21st-place finish in the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida his last time in competition.

How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • Date: March 24-27, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
  • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
  • Odds to Win: +11000
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Hagy's Recent Performance

  • Hagy has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.
  • Hagy has finished below par four times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
  • He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
  • Hagy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
  • Hagy did not play well, failing to make the cut the last time he golfed Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2020

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

21

-9

$85,020

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

MC

+10

$0

February 24-27

The Honda Classic

MC

+5

$0

February 17-20

The Genesis Invitational

MC

+3

$0

February 10-13

Waste Management Phoenix Open

MC

+4

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
23
2022

Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17941364
NBA

How to Watch 76ers at Lakers

By Matthew Beighle2 minutes ago
USATSI_17940500
NBA

How to Watch Spurs at Trail Blazers

By Matthew Beighle2 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) throws a pass beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. (32) is fouled as he shoots by San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) and Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reach for a loose ball in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
images
entertainment

How to Watch Atlanta Season 3 Premiere

By Quinn Roberts2 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) defends during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy