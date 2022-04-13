How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brandon Hagy seeks better results in the 2022 RBC Heritage having failed to make the cut at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021.
How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Hagy's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Hagy has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Hagy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- He missed the cut the last time he played Harbour Town Golf Links (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+4
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
44
-5
$11,371
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
21
-9
$85,020
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+10
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+5
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)