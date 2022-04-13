Skip to main content

How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 19, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Brandon Hagy plays his shot from the 3rd tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Hagy seeks better results in the 2022 RBC Heritage having failed to make the cut at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021.

How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the RBC Heritage

  • Date: April 14-17, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
  • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
  • Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hagy's Recent Performance

  • Over his last 10 rounds, Hagy has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, Hagy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
  • He missed the cut the last time he played Harbour Town Golf Links (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

MC

+4

$0

March 24-27

Corales Puntacana Championship

44

-5

$11,371

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

21

-9

$85,020

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

MC

+10

$0

February 24-27

The Honda Classic

MC

+5

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
13
2022

RBC Heritage, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)


