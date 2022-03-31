How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 19, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Brandon Hagy plays his shot from the 3rd tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Brandon Hagy concluded the weekend at -5, good for a 44th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 trying for a better finish.

How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +25000

+25000

Hagy's Recent Performance

Over his last 10 rounds, Hagy has finished below par six times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Hagy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

The last time he competed at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015, Hagy failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 44 -5 $11,371 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 21 -9 $85,020 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +10 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +5 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +3 $0

