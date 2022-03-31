How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Brandon Hagy concluded the weekend at -5, good for a 44th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 trying for a better finish.
How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +25000
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Hagy's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Hagy has finished below par six times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Hagy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- The last time he competed at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015, Hagy failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
44
-5
$11,371
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
21
-9
$85,020
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+10
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+5
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)