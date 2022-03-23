How to Watch Brandon Wu at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brandon Wu will appear in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship March 24-27 after a 33rd-place finish in Palm Harbor, Florida at the Valspar Championship.
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +10000
Wu's Recent Performance
- Wu has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Wu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
33
-6
$41,600
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
3
-13
$218,300
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+3
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
-2
$0
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
+2
$0
How To Watch
March
23
2022
Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
