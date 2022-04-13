How to Watch Brandt Snedeker at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jan 21, 2022; La Quinta, California, USA; Brandt Snedeker plays a shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the American Express golf tournament at Nicklaus Tournament Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Brandt Snedeker looks to improve upon his 42nd-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links April 14-17.

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Snedeker's Recent Performance

Snedeker has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Snedeker has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

In his most recent appearance at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021, Snedeker finished 42nd on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 18 -7 $92,606 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +8 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +5 $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC +1 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +7 $0

