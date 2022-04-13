How to Watch Brandt Snedeker at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brandt Snedeker looks to improve upon his 42nd-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links April 14-17.
How to Watch Brandt Snedeker at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
Snedeker's Recent Performance
- Snedeker has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Snedeker has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
- In his most recent appearance at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021, Snedeker finished 42nd on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
18
-7
$92,606
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+8
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+5
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+1
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+7
$0
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
