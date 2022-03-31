How to Watch Brandt Snedeker at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
At THE PLAYERS Championship, Brandt Snedeker struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Sawgrass. He's looking for a bounce-back performance in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 in San Antonio, Texas.
How to Watch Brandt Snedeker at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +25000
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Snedeker's Recent Performance
- Over his last six rounds, Snedeker has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Snedeker has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+8
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+5
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+1
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+7
$0
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
E
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)