How to Watch Brandt Snedeker at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 3, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Brandt Snedeker hits his tee shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

At THE PLAYERS Championship, Brandt Snedeker struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Sawgrass. He's looking for a bounce-back performance in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 in San Antonio, Texas.

How to Watch Brandt Snedeker at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +25000

Live Stream on fuboTV

Snedeker's Recent Performance

Over his last six rounds, Snedeker has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Snedeker has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +8 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +5 $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC +1 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +7 $0 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open MC E $0

