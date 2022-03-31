How to Watch Brendan Steele at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brendan Steele hits the links in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 after a 13th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship in his most recent tournament.
How to Watch Brendan Steele at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +8000
Steele's Recent Performance
- Steele has finished below par four times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Steele has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds.
- In 2015, Steele's last time competing at TPC San Antonio (Oaks), he placed eighth in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
13
-6
$327,222
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
26
+4
$87,600
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+5
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+5
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+1
$0
