How to Watch Brendon Todd at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his competition at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, Brendon Todd carded an eighth-place finish, and he enters the 2022 RBC Heritage aiming for better results.
How to Watch Brendon Todd at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Todd's Recent Performance
- Over his last eight rounds, Todd has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Todd has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- In 2021, Todd's last time competing at Harbour Town Golf Links, he placed 39th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
8
-9
$234,350
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+8
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
60
+9
$27,000
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
48
+4
$20,286
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)