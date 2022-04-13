How to Watch Brendon Todd at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 27, 2021; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Brendon Todd plays his shot on the third hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

In his competition at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, Brendon Todd carded an eighth-place finish, and he enters the 2022 RBC Heritage aiming for better results.

How to Watch Brendon Todd at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Todd's Recent Performance

Over his last eight rounds, Todd has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Todd has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In 2021, Todd's last time competing at Harbour Town Golf Links, he placed 39th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 8 -9 $234,350 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +1 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +8 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 60 +9 $27,000 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 48 +4 $20,286

Regional restrictions apply.