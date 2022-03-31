How to Watch Brendon Todd at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

January 13, 2022; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Brendon Todd hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed 30th in this tournament a year ago, Brendon Todd has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas March 31 - April 3.

How to Watch Brendon Todd at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +13000

Todd's Recent Performance

Todd has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Todd has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.

Todd last played at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015 and placed 30th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +1 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +8 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 60 +9 $27,000 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 48 +4 $20,286 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 26 -8 $58,630

