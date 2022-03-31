How to Watch Brendon Todd at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed 30th in this tournament a year ago, Brendon Todd has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas March 31 - April 3.
How to Watch Brendon Todd at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +13000
Todd's Recent Performance
- Todd has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Todd has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.
- Todd last played at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015 and placed 30th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+8
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
60
+9
$27,000
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
48
+4
$20,286
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
26
-8
$58,630
