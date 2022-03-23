Skip to main content

How to Watch Brett Drewitt at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jan 27, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Brett Drewitt lines up a putt on the first green during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - North Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Last competition at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico, Brett Drewitt carded a 50th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship aiming for a better finish.

How to Watch Brett Drewitt at the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • Date: March 24-27, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
  • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
  • Odds to Win: +18000
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Drewitt's Recent Performance

  • Drewitt has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds played.
  • He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 11 rounds.
  • Drewitt has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 11 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 3- 6

Puerto Rico Open

50

-4

$9,317

February 24-27

The Honda Classic

55

+5

$18,160

February 3- 6

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

MC

+8

$0

January 26-29

Farmers Insurance Open

MC

E

$0

January 20-23

The American Express

MC

-4

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
23
2022

Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
