How to Watch Brett Drewitt at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last competition at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico, Brett Drewitt carded a 50th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship aiming for a better finish.
How to Watch Brett Drewitt at the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +18000
Drewitt's Recent Performance
- Drewitt has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 11 rounds.
- Drewitt has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 11 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
50
-4
$9,317
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
55
+5
$18,160
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+8
$0
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
E
$0
January 20-23
The American Express
MC
-4
$0
