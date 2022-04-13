How to Watch Brian Gay at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 25, 2021; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Brian Gay plays his shot from the second fairway during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Gay starts play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2022 RBC Heritage after missing the cut in the competition a year ago at Harbour Town Golf Links.

How to Watch Brian Gay at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Gay's Recent Performance

Over his last eight rounds, Gay has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.

Gay has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.

Gay struggled, missing the cut in his most recent appearance at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +1 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +13 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 42 +3 $27,600 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC +2 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +6 $0

