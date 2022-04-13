How to Watch Brian Gay at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brian Gay starts play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2022 RBC Heritage after missing the cut in the competition a year ago at Harbour Town Golf Links.
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Gay's Recent Performance
- Over his last eight rounds, Gay has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.
- Gay has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
- Gay struggled, missing the cut in his most recent appearance at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+13
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
42
+3
$27,600
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+2
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+6
$0
How To Watch
RBC Heritage, First Round
