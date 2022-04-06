How to Watch Brian Harman at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brian Harman enters the 2022 Masters Tournament April 7-10 after a 56th-place finish in the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in his most recent tournament.
How to Watch Brian Harman at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +15000
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Harman's Recent Performance
- Harman will look to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Harman has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing four straight with a better-than-average score.
- Over his last eight rounds, Harman has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Harman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- Harman last played at Augusta National Golf Club in 2021 and placed 12th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
56
-
$58,239
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
5
-14
$301,275
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
63
+4
$43,400
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+3
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
14
-11
$133,250
Regional restrictions apply.
