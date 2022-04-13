Brian Harman at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel | April 14-17

How to Watch Brian Harman at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brian Harman looks for better results in the 2022 RBC Heritage after he took 13th shooting -10 in this tournament a year ago at Harbour Town Golf Links.
How to Watch Brian Harman at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Harman's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Harman has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Harman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Harman last played at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021 and placed 13th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+5
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
5
-14
$301,275
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
63
+4
$43,400
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+3
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
14
-11
$133,250
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)