Brian Harman at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel | April 14-17

How to Watch Brian Harman at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 24, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Brian Harman tees off on #1 during the second round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Harman looks for better results in the 2022 RBC Heritage after he took 13th shooting -10 in this tournament a year ago at Harbour Town Golf Links.

How to Watch Brian Harman at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harman's Recent Performance

Over his last 10 rounds, Harman has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Harman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.

Harman last played at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021 and placed 13th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +5 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 5 -14 $301,275 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 63 +4 $43,400 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +3 $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 14 -11 $133,250

