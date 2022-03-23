How to Watch Brian Stuard at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brian Stuard seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship. He placed 33rd at the par-72 Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2020.
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +4500
Stuard's Recent Performance
- Stuard has carded four straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in four straight.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Stuard has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Stuard has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- The last time Stuard competed at this course (2020), he finished 33rd.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
16
-10
$118,950
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+5
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
22
-9
$37,308
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
9
-2
$194,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
61
-1
$26,160
