How to Watch Brian Stuard at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 20, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Brian Stuard putts on the 3rd green during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Stuard seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship. He placed 33rd at the par-72 Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2020.

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +4500

+4500 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Stuard's Recent Performance

Stuard has carded four straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in four straight.

Over his last 10 rounds, Stuard has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Stuard has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

The last time Stuard competed at this course (2020), he finished 33rd.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship 16 -10 $118,950 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +5 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 22 -9 $37,308 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 9 -2 $194,000 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 61 -1 $26,160

