How to Watch Brian Stuard at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 20, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Brian Stuard putts on the 3rd green during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Stuard seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship. He placed 33rd at the par-72 Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2020.

How to Watch Brian Stuard at the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • Date: March 24-27, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
  • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
  • Odds to Win: +4500
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Stuard's Recent Performance

  • Stuard has carded four straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in four straight.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, Stuard has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, Stuard has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
  • The last time Stuard competed at this course (2020), he finished 33rd.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

16

-10

$118,950

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

MC

+5

$0

March 3- 6

Puerto Rico Open

22

-9

$37,308

February 24-27

The Honda Classic

9

-2

$194,000

February 17-20

The Genesis Invitational

61

-1

$26,160

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
23
2022

Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

