Brian Stuard at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel | April 14-17

How to Watch Brian Stuard at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brian Stuard seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 RBC Heritage. He took 18th at the par-71 Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021.
How to Watch Brian Stuard at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Start with a 7-day free trial!
Stuard's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Stuard has finished below par eight times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Stuard has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- Stuard last played this course in 2021, finishing 18th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+3
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
7
-13
$112,388
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
16
-10
$118,950
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+5
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
22
-9
$37,308
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
