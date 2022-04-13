Brian Stuard at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel | April 14-17

How to Watch Brian Stuard at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 26, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Brian Stuard plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Stuard seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 RBC Heritage. He took 18th at the par-71 Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021.

How to Watch Brian Stuard at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Stuard's Recent Performance

Over his last 10 rounds, Stuard has finished below par eight times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Stuard has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Stuard last played this course in 2021, finishing 18th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +3 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 7 -13 $112,388 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 16 -10 $118,950 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +5 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 22 -9 $37,308

