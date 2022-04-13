Brian Stuard at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel | April 14-17

Skip to main content

How to Watch Brian Stuard at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 26, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Brian Stuard plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Stuard seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 RBC Heritage. He took 18th at the par-71 Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021.

How to Watch Brian Stuard at the RBC Heritage

  • Date: April 14-17, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
  • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Stuard's Recent Performance

  • Over his last 10 rounds, Stuard has finished below par eight times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
  • Stuard has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
  • Stuard last played this course in 2021, finishing 18th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

MC

+3

$0

March 24-27

Corales Puntacana Championship

7

-13

$112,388

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

16

-10

$118,950

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

MC

+5

$0

March 3- 6

Puerto Rico Open

22

-9

$37,308

How To Watch

April
13
2022

RBC Heritage, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
