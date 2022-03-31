How to Watch Brian Stuard at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 17, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Brian Stuard tees off on the 5th hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Stuard hits the links March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) following a seventh-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in the last tournament he played.

How to Watch Brian Stuard at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +13000

+13000 Live Stream on fuboTV:

Stuard's Recent Performance

Over his last 10 rounds, Stuard has finished below par six times, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.

Stuard has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Stuard last played this course in 2015, placing 64th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 7 -13 $112,388 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 16 -10 $118,950 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +5 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 22 -9 $37,308 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 9 -2 $194,000

