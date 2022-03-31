How to Watch Brian Stuard at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brian Stuard hits the links March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) following a seventh-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in the last tournament he played.
How to Watch Brian Stuard at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +13000
Stuard's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Stuard has finished below par six times, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.
- Stuard has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- Stuard last played this course in 2015, placing 64th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
7
-13
$112,388
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
16
-10
$118,950
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+5
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
22
-9
$37,308
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
9
-2
$194,000
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
