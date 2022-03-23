How to Watch Brice Garnett at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2021; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brice Garnett reacts to missing a putt on the 9th green during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Brice Garnett hits the links March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) following a 27th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida his last time in competition.

How to Watch Brice Garnett at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +4000

Garnett's Recent Performance

Garnett has qualified for the weekend in three straight events.

Garnett has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Garnett has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Garnett last played at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2020 and placed 61st in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship 27 -7 $54,600 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 50 E $50,200 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 7 -11 $97,356 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +3 $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 53 -2 $19,303

