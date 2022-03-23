How to Watch Brice Garnett at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brice Garnett hits the links March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) following a 27th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida his last time in competition.
How to Watch Brice Garnett at the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +4000
Garnett's Recent Performance
- Garnett has qualified for the weekend in three straight events.
- Garnett has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Garnett has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- Garnett last played at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2020 and placed 61st in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
27
-7
$54,600
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
50
E
$50,200
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
7
-11
$97,356
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+3
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
53
-2
$19,303
