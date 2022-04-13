How to Watch Brice Garnett at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brice Garnett looks to improve upon his 52nd-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links April 14-17.
How to Watch Brice Garnett at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Garnett's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Garnett has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Garnett has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last 10 rounds.
- Garnett last played this course in 2021, finishing 52nd in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
E
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
58
E
$8,362
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
27
-7
$54,600
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
50
E
$50,200
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
7
-11
$97,356
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)