How to Watch Brice Garnett at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 25, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Brice Garnett plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Brice Garnett looks to improve upon his 52nd-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links April 14-17.

How to Watch Brice Garnett at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Garnett's Recent Performance

Over his last 10 rounds, Garnett has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Garnett has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last 10 rounds.

Garnett last played this course in 2021, finishing 52nd in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC E $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 58 E $8,362 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 27 -7 $54,600 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 50 E $50,200 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 7 -11 $97,356

Regional restrictions apply.