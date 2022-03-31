How to Watch Brice Garnett at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 18, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Brice Garnett tees off on the 6th hole during the second round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Brice Garnett looks to improve upon his 30th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) March 31 - April 3.

How to Watch Brice Garnett at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +25000

+25000 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Garnett's Recent Performance

Garnett will look to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Garnett has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Garnett has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

Garnett last played at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015 and finished 30th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 58 E $8,362 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 27 -7 $54,600 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 50 E $50,200 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 7 -11 $97,356 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +3 $0

Regional restrictions apply.