How to Watch Brice Garnett at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 18, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Brice Garnett tees off on the 6th hole during the second round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Brice Garnett looks to improve upon his 30th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) March 31 - April 3.

How to Watch Brice Garnett at the Valero Texas Open

  • Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: San Antonio, Texas
  • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
  • Odds to Win: +25000
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Garnett's Recent Performance

  • Garnett will look to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
  • Garnett has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
  • He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Garnett has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
  • Garnett last played at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015 and finished 30th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 24-27

Corales Puntacana Championship

58

E

$8,362

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

27

-7

$54,600

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

50

E

$50,200

March 3- 6

Puerto Rico Open

7

-11

$97,356

February 24-27

The Honda Classic

MC

+3

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
31
2022

Valero Texas Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

