How to Watch Brice Garnett at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brice Garnett looks to improve upon his 30th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) March 31 - April 3.
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +25000
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Garnett's Recent Performance
- Garnett will look to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Garnett has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Garnett has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
- Garnett last played at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015 and finished 30th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
58
E
$8,362
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
27
-7
$54,600
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
50
E
$50,200
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
7
-11
$97,356
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+3
$0
