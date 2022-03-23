Bronson Burgoon putts from off the 18th green of the Pete Dye Stadium course during the second round of the American Express at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

Bronson Burgoon hits the course in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship March 24-27 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. He's aiming for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.

How to Watch Bronson Burgoon at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

Date: March 24-27, 2022
TV: Golf Channel

Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Odds to Win: +13000

Burgoon's Recent Performance

Burgoon has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Burgoon has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +8 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +6 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 66 +7 $16,800 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +1 $0 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open 74 +2 $16,464

