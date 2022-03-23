How to Watch Bronson Burgoon at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Bronson Burgoon hits the course in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship March 24-27 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. He's aiming for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +13000
Burgoon's Recent Performance
- Burgoon has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Burgoon has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+8
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+6
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
66
+7
$16,800
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+1
$0
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
74
+2
$16,464
How To Watch
Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round
