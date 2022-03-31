How to Watch Bronson Burgoon at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Bronson Burgoon takes the course in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 in San Antonio, Texas. He's aiming for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +30000
Burgoon's Recent Performance
- Over his last six rounds, Burgoon has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Burgoon has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+8
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+6
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
66
+7
$16,800
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+1
$0
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
