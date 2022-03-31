How to Watch Bronson Burgoon at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 25, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Bronson Burgoon plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Bronson Burgoon takes the course in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 in San Antonio, Texas. He's aiming for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

How to Watch Bronson Burgoon at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +30000

+30000 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Burgoon's Recent Performance

Over his last six rounds, Burgoon has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Burgoon has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +1 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +8 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +6 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 66 +7 $16,800 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +1 $0

Regional restrictions apply.