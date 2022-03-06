How to Watch Nets at Celtics

The Nets look to end their slide and tie the season series against the Celtics when they meet on Sunday.

Since falling three games under .500 and having their dirty laundry aired out, the Celtics (38-27) have gone 20-6 in their last 26 games, playing like a real contender in the Eastern Conference. Their defense is strong and the rotation has come together, unlike their opponents today in the Nets (32-32), who started the season as the best team in the conference before sputtering due to injuries, internal drama and a lack of consistency.

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics today:

Game Date: Mar. 6, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WKEFDT - Dayton)

In their most recent game, Boston won (129-106) with a monster first quarter and 30 points from Jayson Tatum:

Despite all of that, Brooklyn got Kevin Durant back the other day (31 points, four rebounds and four assists in a loss to the Heat) and can easily rally to be a contender in the conference again.

One of their obstacles will be Boston, not only today but in the playoffs overall.

In their most recent game, Boston won in a laugher, scoring at least 30 points in all four quarters against a shorthanded Brooklyn team. Today, Brooklyn can have Durant and Kyrie Irving on the court together for the first time since Jan. 12.

That game saw Brooklyn score 138 points (37-plus in three quarters) and Durant and Irving combine for 36 points on just 20 shots.

This season, Boston is 2-1 against Brooklyn, winning the last two games and overall averaging 119.7 points while giving up only 106.7 points per game. They play Brooklyn very well this season but will have to contend with a very motivated Durant and Irving who want to prove everyone wrong about their team.

