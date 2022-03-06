How to Watch Nets at Celtics

Skip to main content

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Nets look to end their slide and tie the season series against the Celtics when they meet on Sunday.

Since falling three games under .500 and having their dirty laundry aired out, the Celtics (38-27) have gone 20-6 in their last 26 games, playing like a real contender in the Eastern Conference. Their defense is strong and the rotation has come together, unlike their opponents today in the Nets (32-32), who started the season as the best team in the conference before sputtering due to injuries, internal drama and a lack of consistency.

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics today:

Game Date: Mar. 6, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WKEFDT - Dayton)

Watch Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In their most recent game, Boston won (129-106) with a monster first quarter and 30 points from Jayson Tatum:

Despite all of that, Brooklyn got Kevin Durant back the other day (31 points, four rebounds and four assists in a loss to the Heat) and can easily rally to be a contender in the conference again.

One of their obstacles will be Boston, not only today but in the playoffs overall.

In their most recent game, Boston won in a laugher, scoring at least 30 points in all four quarters against a shorthanded Brooklyn team. Today, Brooklyn can have Durant and Kyrie Irving on the court together for the first time since Jan. 12.

That game saw Brooklyn score 138 points (37-plus in three quarters) and Durant and Irving combine for 36 points on just 20 shots.

This season, Boston is 2-1 against Brooklyn, winning the last two games and overall averaging 119.7 points while giving up only 106.7 points per game. They play Brooklyn very well this season but will have to contend with a very motivated Durant and Irving who want to prove everyone wrong about their team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics

TV CHANNEL: ABC (WKEFDT - Dayton)
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17829146
NHL

How to Watch Blues at Devils

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_17831091
NHL

How to Watch Kings at Sabres

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_16190518
NBA

How to Watch Nets at Celtics

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_12813936
College Softball

How to Watch Louisiana Tech at LSU in College Softball

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
USATSI_17722752
PGA Tour

How to Watch Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
imago1010330669h
Liga ACB Basketball

How to Watch Valencia at Barca Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
USATSI_17673495
College Basketball

How to Watch Michigan at Ohio State

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
USATSI_16184527
Lacrosse

How to Watch Northwestern at North Carolina in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
USATSI_17672273
College Basketball

How to Watch Houston at Memphis

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy