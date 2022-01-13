How to Watch Nets at Bulls

Skip to main content

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The two best teams in the Eastern Conference duel tonight with the Nets and the Bulls facing off.

For the bulk of the season, the Nets (25-14) have been in first place in the Eastern Conference, but after dropping five of seven games,l they have let the Bulls (27-11) rise up to the top. The Bulls are playing great basketball, having won nine of 10 leading up to tonight's clash of the titans in a potential conference finals preview. The Bulls have already won the season series (2-0) and a win tonight would give them the sweep and bragging rights.

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Chicago Bulls today:

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Game Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch Brooklyn Nets at Chicago Bulls online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bulls are looking for the season series sweep after already clinching the season series in their last game:

In their two games this season, the Bulls are outscoring the Nets to the tune of 114.5 points per game to 101.0 points per game.

Zach LaVine in those two games is putting up 27.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game on 51-15-88 splits with DeMar DeRozan doing a touch better: 28.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game on 52-33-69 splits.

The Bulls are proving to be one of the best teams in the league regardless of the adversary.

That has not been the case for the Nets as of late. The Nets have lost five of seven games and despite bringing back Kyrie Irving for two road games (1-1), they have become a turnstile on defense.

In that stretch, they are giving up 117.6 points to opponents on 46-37-74 splits, which are all up from the first 32 games where they gave up 106.6 points to their opponents.

In the two games against the Bulls, Kevin Durant has been Kevin Durant, averaging 33.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game on 50-36-100 splits.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
12
2022

Brooklyn Nets at Chicago Bulls

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
