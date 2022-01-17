How to Watch Nets at Cavaliers

The Nets travel to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers, but the visitors will be without Kevin Durant.

The injury bug keeps plaguing teams throughout the league and the Nets are no exception.

After the team went through a tough stretch with many players in the NBA's COVID-19 protocols, now the Nets are dealing with an injury to their biggest star. The team announced this week that Kevin Durant would miss at least four weeks with a sprained MCL.

How to Watch the Brooklyn Nets at Cleveland Cavaliers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Live stream the Brooklyn Nets at Cleveland Cavaliers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

He could be back just in time for the postseason, but in the meantime, Brooklyn must weather the storm without him. The Nets are in good position to do so, in second place in the Eastern Conference standings and only a half-game behind of the first place Bulls.

Because Monday's game against the Cavaliers is on the road, Kyrie Irving will be available to play for Brooklyn. In fact, nine of their next eleven games will be on the road.

The Cavaliers have won four in a row and are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. They had a very successful West Coast road trip where they won five of six games and only lost to the league-leading Warriors. This team is a contender for the playoffs.

Regional restrictions may apply.