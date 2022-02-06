How to Watch Nets at Nuggets

Which Nets team will show up on the road against the feisty Nuggets on Sunday when these two teams face off?

These two teams just met 10 days ago with the Nuggets (28-24) taking down the Nets (29-23) in the fourth quarter to continue their rise in the Western Conference. Now with a win and a series sweep a once struggling and below .500 Denver team will have the same record as the Las Vegas favorites to win the NBA Championship. This has been an up and down season for both teams, with Denver currently pointing up.

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Denver Nuggets today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic led the charge with Austin Rivers in the fourth quarter to knock off Brooklyn (124-118) in their first game this season:

In the third quarter, Denver imposed itself to build a lead that it never gave back behind 32 points from Jokic, Will Barton and Austin Rivers. The Nuggets outscored Brooklyn 42-26 to take a five-point lead into the final period after getting outplayed in the first half.

Jokic finished the game with an MVP line of 26 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists on 8-for-13 (2-of-2 from three) shooting and going 8-for-8 from the line.

Rivers added 25 points off the bench with 21 points from Barton.

Brooklyn was without all three of its stars as Kevin Durant (Knee), James Harden (DNP) and Kyrie Irving (New York Vaccine Mandate) were all unavailable.

With Durant in the lineup, Brooklyn is 24-12 and he is an MVP candidate. Without Durant, it is 5-9 despite having two All-Star caliber players on their roster to make up the slack, despite the availability of one.

