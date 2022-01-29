How to Watch Nets at Warriors

Skip to main content

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The two star-studded teams face off in San Francisco in primetime. You aren't going to want to miss this one when the Nets take on the Warriors.

While Kevin Durant will not suit up for this matchup, this is still going to be the biggest game of the night. Maybe, even the week. Since this game is on the road for the Nets, Kyrie Irving should be in the lineup. It might give them the jolt they need to snap a three-game losing streak. They last played the Nuggets at home but had trouble stopping the reigning MVP Nikola Jokic with James Harden not playing. He is expected to be ready to go against the Warriors after sitting out the last one with a hamstring injury. 

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Golden State Warriors Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live stream Brooklyn Nets at Golden State Warriors on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Golden State, on the other hand, will be going for their fifth straight home victory and have won four straight overall, beating Minnesota in primetime on Thursday. While they may not be at the height of their powers, trailing the Suns by 3.5 games, the future looks very bright for the Warriors. It feels like they're back to the championship-caliber team we're all used to seeing over the past half-decade.

Klay Thompson is slowly but surely getting back to his regular playing time. He is gelling quite well especially considering he missed two years. Steph Curry is vintage Curry and is largely out of a shooting slump he experienced earlier this month. Then, there is Andrew Wiggins who Golden State has unlocked. Before he was expected to be the savior of the Timberwolves and the face of the league and now he is a vital piece to one of the best teams in the league. His play not only earned him an All-Star nod but he will be starting in the 2022 edition. 

This team is scary. 

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Brooklyn Nets at Golden State Warriors

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
