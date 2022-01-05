How to Watch Nets at Pacers

On Wednesday night in NBA action, the Nets will hit the road for a matchup against the Pacers in Indiana.

The 2021-22 NBA season will continue forward Wednesday night with some great games on the schedule. There are also some good teams going up against some struggling teams. One of those matchups will feature the Nets hitting the road to Indiana to take on the Pacers.

How to Watch the Brooklyn Nets at Indiana Pacers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 5, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 5

For the Nets, this will be a game full of celebration and happiness. Kyrie Irving is expected to make his season debut after all kinds of issues and drama surrounding his decision to not get vaccinated. Brooklyn will come into this game with a 23-12 record and looks like a legitimate Eastern Conference contender.

On the other side of the court, the Pacers opened up the year as a major question mark. Some thought they would compete while others thought they would be a poor team. At this point in the year, Indiana holds a 14-24 record and has struggled in getting there.

While the Nets are definitely favored to win this game, the Pacers do have talent on their roster. Brooklyn cannot afford to take Indiana lightly. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

