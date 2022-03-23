How to Watch Nets at Grizzlies

Skip to main content

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Nets will try to steal one against the Grizzlies, who will be without Ja Morant.

It's getting down to crunch time as the NBA regular season is entering its last couple of weeks. The Nets know this and have been playing some of their best basketball since Kevin Durant returned from injury. They have won four of their last five games and the only one they lost was by two against the Mavericks. That was on a buzzer-beating three by former Net Spencer Dinwiddie, who the Mavericks acquired in the Kristaps Porzingis trade. 

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Memphis Grizzlies Today:

Game Date: Mar. 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Brooklyn Nets at Memphis Grizzlies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The wins are so important for the Nets because they currently sit in eighth in the Eastern Conference standings. One loss in the play-in game and they're out of the playoffs after sitting in first for more than half of the season. They are coming off an impressive 114-106 win against the Jazz who are likely to make an extended playoff run. Durant took over with 37 points as Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons were unavailable. 

It shouldn't all be on Durant's shoulders tonight as Irving will be available in Memphis for this game. The Grizzlies are playing incredibly well, winning four of their last five coming off a rout of the Rockets, even without Morant. They have the second-best record in the league while only trailing the Suns. Morant's absence will be the biggest factor against Brooklyn. He expected to miss this game with a knee injury. Can the Nets take advantage? 

How To Watch

March
23
2022

Brooklyn Nets at Memphis Grizzlies

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_17945046
NBA

