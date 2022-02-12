How to Watch Nets at Heat

The Miami Heat are still No. 1 in the East as they host the Brooklyn Nets after their mega-trade.

The Brooklyn Nets made the biggest trade of the year by sending James Harden to Philadelphia for Ben Simmons. The Nets also got Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two future first-round draft picks. It's not clear what they will exactly get from Simmons since he hasn't played in nearly a year but he will undoubtedly provide a much bigger presence on the defensive end while Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant can take care of the buckets. Well at least when they are on the floor.

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat:

Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

Live stream the Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat game on fuboTV:

Curry has struggled recently on defense but adds another legitimate deep scoring threat, especially in home games when Irving is unavailable. Even though the Nets are eighth in the East after a stunning 10-game losing streak, they are still the favorites to win it all this year.

Now the Miami Heat are in first place and they host Brooklyn tonight. Simmons is expected to make the road trip with the team to Miami but there is still no timetable when he will get back on the court. It should be encouraging for the Nets that Simmons is excited for the change of scenery. Irving will be playing in this game so there is definitely a chance that the Nets could end their losing streak tonight.

