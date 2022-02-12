How to Watch Nets at Heat

Skip to main content

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Miami Heat are still No. 1 in the East as they host the Brooklyn Nets after their mega-trade.

The Brooklyn Nets made the biggest trade of the year by sending James Harden to Philadelphia for Ben Simmons. The Nets also got Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two future first-round draft picks. It's not clear what they will exactly get from Simmons since he hasn't played in nearly a year but he will undoubtedly provide a much bigger presence on the defensive end while Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant can take care of the buckets. Well at least when they are on the floor. 

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat:

Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

Live stream the Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Curry has struggled recently on defense but adds another legitimate deep scoring threat, especially in home games when Irving is unavailable. Even though the Nets are eighth in the East after a stunning 10-game losing streak, they are still the favorites to win it all this year. 

Now the Miami Heat are in first place and they host Brooklyn tonight. Simmons is expected to make the road trip with the team to Miami but there is still no timetable when he will get back on the court. It should be encouraging for the Nets that Simmons is excited for the change of scenery. Irving will be playing in this game so there is definitely a chance that the Nets could end their losing streak tonight. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
12
2022

Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 7
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17657668
NHL

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues

2 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) gets by the defense of Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) on a pick by Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Nets at Heat

2 minutes ago
Jan 24, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket behind Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) during the second half at Paycom Center. Chicago won 111-110. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Thunder at Bulls

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17602528
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at South Bay Lakers

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17669377
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Men's Curling: U.S. vs. Canada

2 minutes ago
skeleton
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch 2022 Winter Olympics Primetime 2/12

2 minutes ago
Evansville
College Basketball

How to Watch Evansville at Southern Illinois in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) drives to the net against Air Force Falcons guard A.J. Walker (10) and guard Ethan Taylor (5) and forward Nikc Jackson (22) in the first half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Air Force at San Diego State in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls guard Javon Greene (1) celebrate as he makes a three pointer during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Yuengling Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch South Florida at Wichita State in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy