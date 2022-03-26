How to Watch Nets at Heat

Skip to main content

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A massive Eastern Conference matchup will go down in the NBA on Saturday when the Nets travel to Miami to take on the Heat.

With the 2021-22 regular season winding down and the NBA playoffs getting close, teams are making their final pushes to move their way up in the standings. There will be plenty of good games to watch today around the league. One of those great matchups will feature the Nets traveling to Miami to face off against the Heat.

How to Watch the Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat Today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA TV

Live stream the Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into tonight's game, the Nets hold a 38-35 record and are looking to catch fire ahead of the playoffs. It has been a whirlwind of a season for Brooklyn, who has dealt with injuries, vaccine mandates and a James Harden trade. Last time out, the Nets ended up losing to the Grizzlies by a final score of 132-120.

On the other side of the court, the Heat are dealing with their own drama, but do have a 47-27 record. Miami just saw Jimmy Butler get into an on-court altercation with head coach Erik Spoelstra and veteran forward Udonis Haslem. The Heat ended up losing to the Knicks in their last game by a final score of 111-103 to mark their third straight loss.

This should be a very fun game to watch between two teams that should be serious playoff contenders. Both teams are loaded with talent and fans won't want to miss out. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the big victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
