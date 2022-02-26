How to Watch Nets at Bucks

Even after the blockbuster James Harden trade that brought Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond to the Nets, Brooklyn still has the best odds in Las Vegas to win the NBA Finals in the Eastern Conference. While Harden looked great next to Joel Embiid in his debut for Philadelphia last night against Minnesota, the prospect of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and eventually Simmons will still be a very exciting Big 3. At full-strength, the Nets are a much better defensive team with Simmons and Drummond.

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Milwaukee Bucks Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

We won't know who won the trade for a while as Simmons won't make his debut with the team for a while, but it seemed like a good move for all parties involved. As for this game, they will have Irving on the roster since the Nets are playing on the road. That will make this game a lot closer. Brooklyn will be going for its first win of the season as Milwaukee has dominated in the previous two matchups in this playoff rematch from last year.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing like his MVP self and has the Bucks just three games out of first in the East. The Bucks haven't played in nine days and may come out the gate a bit rusty but the home crowd should help them shake that off. They lost narrowly 123-120 to the Sixers in their last game.

The East is so close that there is little room for error for both of these teams so look for this one to be a gritty battle in primetime.

