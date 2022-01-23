How to Watch Nets at Timberwolves

The Nets have won two games in a row on their road trip and look to close out strong against the Timberwolves when they meet on Sunday night.

The Nets (29-16) enter the day as the top seed in the Eastern Conference, despite missing Kevin Durant for three of the past four games as they take on the Timberwolves (22-23). This is the second game of the season between these teams, with Brooklyn winning the first game (110-105), a matchup that had Karl Anthony-Towns out of the lineup. Now, the roles are reversed with Durant out and Towns healthy for the rematch.

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Minnesota Timberwolves today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Watch Brooklyn Nets at Minnesota Timberwolves online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

James Harden put up a triple-double in Brooklyn’s most recent win over San Antonio on the road with 24 points from Kyrie Irving:

There is not a ton to learn from Brooklyn’s win over Minnesota in early December. The teams are vastly different today and will pose new challenges.

However, the last four games for Brooklyn have been eye-opening with Durant playing 12 minutes in one game, missing the rest. The team has gone 3-1 in that stretch scoring 115.8 points per game and giving up 109.8 points per game.

They have been beating teams about the quality of Minnesota in the Pelicans, Wizards and Spurs.

In this stretch, James Harden is averaging 26.0 points, 11.3 assists and 8.3 rebounds per game, looking a lot closer to MVP Harden than he has in the past season and a half.

On the other side for Minnesota, they have lost two in a row and four of their last six. Every time they get back to .500, they stumble backward again.

They should have their full array of star players tonight led by Towns (24.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game), Anthony Edwards (22.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game) and D’Angelo Russell (18.9 points, 7 assists and 3.6 assists per game) to combat Harden and Kyrie Irving.

Regional restrictions may apply.