How to Watch Nets at Knicks

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Nets will look to beat the Knicks, their in-state rivals, again when the two teams meet on Wednesday night.

This season, the Nets (41-38) have won every game against their in-state rivals despite their overall inconsistency and struggles, going 3-0 against the Knicks (35-44). With just a handful of days left in the season, Brooklyn is in a position to finish as high as the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference, despite flirting with the No. 10 seed for months.

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at New York Knicks today:

Game Date: April 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Watch Brooklyn Nets at New York Knicks online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kevin Durant led the way with 53 points, nine assists and six rebounds for Brooklyn in its last win over New York in March:

Brooklyn is scoring 111.0 points per game against New York this season and giving up 107.7 points per game to its opponents.

In two games, Durant is averaging 40.0 points, 9.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game on 41.7 minutes a night. Overall, Durant has been shouldering a massive load coming off injury for Brooklyn this year.

He is averaging 37.0 minutes per game to try and drag his team into the play-in tournament in the Eastern Conference.

Kyrie Irving is getting back to playing consistently, averaging 27.4 points, 6.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds (seven games) on 40.5 minutes per game. He and Durant are going to have to be the best duo in the league to get Brooklyn to meet its preseason goals.

After today, Brooklyn has two games left at home against the Cavaliers and Pacers. Cleveland is a team it is chasing, as it currently sits 1.5 games back of the Cavaliers. The Nets are tied with the Hawks in the standings. If it is able to win out, Brooklyn has an opportunity to finish as the No. 7 seed in the play-in, needing to win just one game to advance to the playoffs.

