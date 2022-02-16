How to Watch Nets at Knicks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Nets, fresh off of a blockbuster trade, look to continue to rise as the Knicks try to get back into playoff position.

The Nets are now navigating the post-James Harden era in Brooklyn. They did get Ben Simmons out of the deal, but who knows when or if he will play again this season.

Regardless, they are still in playoff contention with the No. 8 rank in the Eastern Conference. They are 30-27 and set to play the Hornets in the play-in tournament if the season ended today.

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at New York Knicks Today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Brooklyn Nets at New York Knicks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kevin Durant is still in charge, averaging 29.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, though he is currently out with injury.

Brooklyn will make a short trip to visit an in-state rival, the Knicks. The Knicks are currently one of the last two teams out of the play-in tournament with a 25-33 record. However, it is not unreasonable for them to make a playoff push. 

They are two games back of Atlanta which is in the last spot.

If the team is to continue winning, New York needs to be better at home. It is just 13-16 inside of its own area entering this game. 

New York is led by All-Star forward Julius Randle. Randle leads the team in all three major stat categories including 19.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

How To Watch

USATSI_17693092
