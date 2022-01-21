How to Watch Nets at Spurs

The Brooklyn Nets have gone 1-1 since losing Kevin Durant, with the San Antonio Spurs up next and Kyrie Irving available.

The Nets (28-16) will be without Kevin Durant, which is why they activated Kyrie Irving and allowed him to start playing on the road after initially not allowing him to play due to not following league and state policy. In his five games Irving is averaging 22 points, 5.4 assists and 5 rebounds per game, with mixed team results. They head to the west to take on the Spurs (17-28).

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at San Antonio Spurs today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

Brooklyn got their first win without Kevin Durant over Washington (119-118) behind 30 points and 7 assists from Kyrie Irving:

So far in the five games this season that Irving has played in for Brooklyn, the team has gone 3-2 overall. There is not a pattern to his play, they have won with him scoring big and lost. They have won with him scoring more averagely and lost.

One thing he has not been is shy, getting up 94 shots in those five games already.

In those two Durant-less games, James Harden has become more of a team facilitator scoring 20 points and dishing out 9.5 assists per game. He is only getting up 16.5 shots per game, compared to 23 per game from Irving.

On the other side for the Spurs, they continue their incredibly uneven season, sitting in 13th place in the Western Conference, but playing like a team that could easily be in the playoffs at times.

To get into the play-in tournament conversation San Antonio is going to need to really step it up, close out close games and defend. Right now they are the No. 23 defense in the NBA giving up 110.9 points per game to opponents.

