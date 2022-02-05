Skip to main content

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Friday night, the Nets will travel to Utah for a tough game against the Jazz.

The Nets hit the road to take on the Jazz in Utah. Both of these teams are legitimate contenders loaded with talent and should put on a show for the fans.

How to Watch the Brooklyn Nets at Utah Jazz Today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 8

Live stream the Brooklyn Nets at Utah Jazz game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into this game, the Nets are 29-22, but they have lost six straight games. This isn't a must-win game by any stretch, but Brooklyn has to find a way to get back in the win column. In their last outing, the Nets lost to the Kings by a final score of 112-101.

On the other side of the court, Utah is looking like a true contender in the West. The Jazz are 31-21 so far this season and finally have Donovan Mitchell back after a long absence. The Jazz ended up beating the Nuggets by a final score of 108-104 in their last game.

Both of these teams have star talent and both of them should be serious contenders come playoff time. Fans should make sure to tune in for this one. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
4
2022

Brooklyn Nets at Utah Jazz

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 8
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_15790080
NBA

How to Watch Nets at Jazz

39 seconds ago
USATSI_17432860 (1)
College Wrestling

How to Watch Michigan at Nebraska in College Wrestling

39 seconds ago
Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Roderick (3) drives to the basket against Toledo Rockets guard Ryan Rollins (5) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Toledo at Ball State in Men's College Basketball

39 seconds ago
Jan 8, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (left) and forward Chad Baker (20) celebrate after a play during the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch San Diego State at Colorado State in Men's College Basketball

39 seconds ago
st. cloud state
College Hockey

How to Watch St. Cloud State vs. Denver in Men's College Hockey

39 seconds ago
WASHINGTON WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Washington vs Utah

39 seconds ago
washington state women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Washington State vs Colorado

39 seconds ago
Jan 25, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch 76ers at Mavericks

30 minutes ago
Jan 19, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) defends Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) as he looks to pass the ball in the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Rockets at Spurs

30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy