How to Watch Nets at Jazz

On Friday night, the Nets will travel to Utah for a tough game against the Jazz.

The Nets hit the road to take on the Jazz in Utah. Both of these teams are legitimate contenders loaded with talent and should put on a show for the fans.

How to Watch the Brooklyn Nets at Utah Jazz Today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 8

Live stream the Brooklyn Nets at Utah Jazz game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into this game, the Nets are 29-22, but they have lost six straight games. This isn't a must-win game by any stretch, but Brooklyn has to find a way to get back in the win column. In their last outing, the Nets lost to the Kings by a final score of 112-101.

On the other side of the court, Utah is looking like a true contender in the West. The Jazz are 31-21 so far this season and finally have Donovan Mitchell back after a long absence. The Jazz ended up beating the Nuggets by a final score of 108-104 in their last game.

Both of these teams have star talent and both of them should be serious contenders come playoff time. Fans should make sure to tune in for this one.

Regional restrictions may apply.