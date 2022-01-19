How to Watch Nets at Wizards

The Nets look to rebound from their first game without Kevin Durant when they travel to Washington D.C. to take on the Wizards.

Kevin Durant is expected to be out for four-to-six weeks with a knee injury. The good news for the Nets, at least in this game, is that Kyrie Irving will be available because it is a road game. Irving is not allowed to play in New York due to local protocols. Irving reaffirmed his stance on not getting the vaccine even in the wake of Durant's injury. The Nets will have to weather the injury bug much like the rest of the league this year.

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Washington Wizards Today:

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Live stream Brooklyn Nets at Washington Wizards on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Brooklyn lost their first game without Durant since the injury in their last matchup against the Cavaliers, 114-107. That wasn't really on Irving, though, as he led the team with 27 points and seven rebounds. Durant just gives them that extra gear to close out any game.

Things aren't letting up though as they travel to the nation's capital tonight. The Wizards have really been playing as a unit lately, winning four of their last five games. That includes their last as they resoundingly beat the 76ers, who are two spots ahead of them in the standings.

They're looking more like the team we saw at the beginning of the season where they were surprising the entire NBA. With their next three games against Brooklyn, Toronto and Boston, they can really prove if they belong in the race in the East or not.

Regional restrictions may apply.