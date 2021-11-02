Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 29, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) is fouled putting up a shot by Indiana Pacers forward Myles Turner (33) in the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 29, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) is fouled putting up a shot by Indiana Pacers forward Myles Turner (33) in the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

    The Brooklyn Nets (4-3) go up against the Atlanta Hawks (4-3) on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nets vs. Hawks

    Key Stats for Nets vs. Hawks

    • The 104.6 points per game the Nets put up are the same as the Hawks allow.
    • Brooklyn has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 106.6 points.
    • Atlanta is 3-1 when allowing fewer than 104.6 points.
    • The Hawks' 107.9 points per game are just 3.3 more points than the 104.6 the Nets give up to opponents.
    • Atlanta has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 104.6 points.
    • Brooklyn is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 107.9 points.
    • The Nets make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
    • In games Brooklyn shoots higher than 44.1% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
    • The Hawks have shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Nets have averaged.
    • Atlanta is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 42.0% from the field.

    Nets Players to Watch

    • The Nets leader in points and rebounds is Kevin Durant, who scores 27.7 points and pulls down 8.9 rebounds per game.
    • James Harden leads Brooklyn in assists, averaging 8.6 per game while also scoring 18.6 points per contest.
    • The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Harden, who makes 2.9 threes per game.
    • Bruce Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while LaMarcus Aldridge leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • The Hawks' Trae Young averages enough points (22.9 per game) and assists (9.4 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
    • Clint Capela is at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard with 10.7 rebounds per game. He also scores 9.9 points and tacks on 0.6 assists per game.
    • Cameron Reddish hits 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.
    • Atlanta's leader in steals is Reddish with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Capela with 1.7 per game.

    Nets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/24/2021

    Hornets

    L 111-95

    Home

    10/25/2021

    Wizards

    W 104-90

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Heat

    L 106-93

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Pacers

    W 105-98

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Pistons

    W 117-91

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    Hawks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/25/2021

    Pistons

    W 122-104

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Pelicans

    W 102-99

    Away

    10/28/2021

    Wizards

    L 122-111

    Away

    10/30/2021

    76ers

    L 122-94

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Wizards

    W 118-111

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    11/4/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    11/9/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    3
    2021

    Atlanta Hawks at Brooklyn Nets

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 31, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) controls the ball as Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (33) defends during the second quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Oct 29, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) is fouled putting up a shot by Indiana Pacers forward Myles Turner (33) in the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) is defended by New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Nov 1, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots in front of Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz (30) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) shoots over Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) and forward John Collins (20) in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Nov 1, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts after a basket in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/2/2021

    2 hours ago
    Oct 29, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) drives around New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/2/2021

    2 hours ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) loses the ball after driving between Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) and forward Kelly Olynyk (13) in the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/2/2021

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy