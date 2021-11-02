Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

Oct 29, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) is fouled putting up a shot by Indiana Pacers forward Myles Turner (33) in the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (4-3) go up against the Atlanta Hawks (4-3) on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Hawks

Game Day: Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Wednesday, November 3, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Barclays Center

Key Stats for Nets vs. Hawks

The 104.6 points per game the Nets put up are the same as the Hawks allow.

Brooklyn has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 106.6 points.

Atlanta is 3-1 when allowing fewer than 104.6 points.

The Hawks' 107.9 points per game are just 3.3 more points than the 104.6 the Nets give up to opponents.

Atlanta has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 104.6 points.

Brooklyn is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 107.9 points.

The Nets make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

In games Brooklyn shoots higher than 44.1% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.

The Hawks have shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Nets have averaged.

Atlanta is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 42.0% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

The Nets leader in points and rebounds is Kevin Durant, who scores 27.7 points and pulls down 8.9 rebounds per game.

James Harden leads Brooklyn in assists, averaging 8.6 per game while also scoring 18.6 points per contest.

The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Harden, who makes 2.9 threes per game.

Bruce Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while LaMarcus Aldridge leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch

The Hawks' Trae Young averages enough points (22.9 per game) and assists (9.4 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.

Clint Capela is at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard with 10.7 rebounds per game. He also scores 9.9 points and tacks on 0.6 assists per game.

Cameron Reddish hits 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.

Atlanta's leader in steals is Reddish with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Capela with 1.7 per game.

Nets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/24/2021 Hornets L 111-95 Home 10/25/2021 Wizards W 104-90 Home 10/27/2021 Heat L 106-93 Home 10/29/2021 Pacers W 105-98 Home 10/31/2021 Pistons W 117-91 Home 11/3/2021 Hawks - Home 11/5/2021 Pistons - Away 11/7/2021 Raptors - Away 11/8/2021 Bulls - Away 11/10/2021 Magic - Away 11/12/2021 Pelicans - Away

Hawks Upcoming Schedule