Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brooklyn Nets (4-3) go up against the Atlanta Hawks (4-3) on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nets vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 3, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Nets vs. Hawks
- The 104.6 points per game the Nets put up are the same as the Hawks allow.
- Brooklyn has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 106.6 points.
- Atlanta is 3-1 when allowing fewer than 104.6 points.
- The Hawks' 107.9 points per game are just 3.3 more points than the 104.6 the Nets give up to opponents.
- Atlanta has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 104.6 points.
- Brooklyn is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 107.9 points.
- The Nets make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
- In games Brooklyn shoots higher than 44.1% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
- The Hawks have shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Nets have averaged.
- Atlanta is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 42.0% from the field.
Nets Players to Watch
- The Nets leader in points and rebounds is Kevin Durant, who scores 27.7 points and pulls down 8.9 rebounds per game.
- James Harden leads Brooklyn in assists, averaging 8.6 per game while also scoring 18.6 points per contest.
- The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Harden, who makes 2.9 threes per game.
- Bruce Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while LaMarcus Aldridge leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Hawks Players to Watch
- The Hawks' Trae Young averages enough points (22.9 per game) and assists (9.4 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
- Clint Capela is at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard with 10.7 rebounds per game. He also scores 9.9 points and tacks on 0.6 assists per game.
- Cameron Reddish hits 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.
- Atlanta's leader in steals is Reddish with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Capela with 1.7 per game.
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/24/2021
Hornets
L 111-95
Home
10/25/2021
Wizards
W 104-90
Home
10/27/2021
Heat
L 106-93
Home
10/29/2021
Pacers
W 105-98
Home
10/31/2021
Pistons
W 117-91
Home
11/3/2021
Hawks
-
Home
11/5/2021
Pistons
-
Away
11/7/2021
Raptors
-
Away
11/8/2021
Bulls
-
Away
11/10/2021
Magic
-
Away
11/12/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/25/2021
Pistons
W 122-104
Home
10/27/2021
Pelicans
W 102-99
Away
10/28/2021
Wizards
L 122-111
Away
10/30/2021
76ers
L 122-94
Away
11/1/2021
Wizards
W 118-111
Home
11/3/2021
Nets
-
Away
11/4/2021
Jazz
-
Home
11/6/2021
Suns
-
Away
11/8/2021
Warriors
-
Away
11/9/2021
Jazz
-
Away
11/12/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
