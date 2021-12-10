Dec 6, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) brings the ball around Minnesota Timberwolves guard Leandro Bolmaro (9) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets (17-8) face Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (13-12) on Friday, December 10, 2021 at State Farm Arena. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Hawks

Game Day: Friday, December 10, 2021

Friday, December 10, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Nets vs. Hawks

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -2 227.5 points

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Nets

The 111.0 points per game the Hawks record are 5.2 more points than the Nets allow (105.8).

Atlanta is 12-5 when scoring more than 105.8 points.

Brooklyn is 14-1 when allowing fewer than 111.0 points.

The Nets score an average of 109.0 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 108.5 the Hawks allow.

Brooklyn is 13-0 when it scores more than 108.5 points.

Atlanta's record is 9-4 when it gives up fewer than 109.0 points.

The Hawks are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 18th.

The Hawks average 10.5 offensive boards per game, more than the Nets by 2.1 rebounds per contest.

The Hawks are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 30th.

Hawks Players to Watch

Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 26.3 points and distributing 9.4 assists.

Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 12.7 boards per game in addition to his 11.4 PPG average.

Young makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.

Cameron Reddish is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while John Collins leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Nets Players to Watch