    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 6, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) brings the ball around Minnesota Timberwolves guard Leandro Bolmaro (9) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

    Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets (17-8) face Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (13-12) on Friday, December 10, 2021 at State Farm Arena. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nets vs. Hawks

    Betting Information for Nets vs. Hawks

    Hawks vs Nets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Hawks

    -2

    227.5 points

    Key Stats for Hawks vs. Nets

    • The 111.0 points per game the Hawks record are 5.2 more points than the Nets allow (105.8).
    • Atlanta is 12-5 when scoring more than 105.8 points.
    • Brooklyn is 14-1 when allowing fewer than 111.0 points.
    • The Nets score an average of 109.0 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 108.5 the Hawks allow.
    • Brooklyn is 13-0 when it scores more than 108.5 points.
    • Atlanta's record is 9-4 when it gives up fewer than 109.0 points.
    • The Hawks are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 18th.
    • The Hawks average 10.5 offensive boards per game, more than the Nets by 2.1 rebounds per contest.
    • The Hawks are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 30th.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 26.3 points and distributing 9.4 assists.
    • Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 12.7 boards per game in addition to his 11.4 PPG average.
    • Young makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
    • Cameron Reddish is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while John Collins leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

    Nets Players to Watch

    • James Harden racks up 8.0 rebounds and 9.6 assists per game, placing him atop the Nets' rebound and assists leaderboards.
    • Brooklyn's Durant averages 28.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
    • Patty Mills is reliable from deep and leads the Nets with 3.1 made threes per game.
    • Brooklyn's leader in steals is Harden (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is LaMarcus Aldridge (1.1 per game).

    How To Watch

    December
    10
    2021

    Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

