Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Hawks (39-37) will look to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (40-36) on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at State Farm Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nets vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Hawks vs. Nets
- The Hawks average 113.5 points per game, only 1.4 more points than the 112.1 the Nets give up.
- When Atlanta puts up more than 112.1 points, it is 32-13.
- When Brooklyn allows fewer than 113.5 points, it is 31-13.
- The Nets score an average of 112.4 points per game, the same as the Hawks give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 112.4 points, Brooklyn is 29-6.
- Atlanta is 28-13 when it gives up fewer than 112.4 points.
- The Hawks are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 16th.
- The Hawks average 10.0 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.3 fewer rebounds than the Nets grab per game (10.3).
- The Nets are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 17th.
Hawks Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Trae Young, who scores 27.7 points and distributes 9.5 assists per game.
- Clint Capela is Atlanta's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 11.6 boards in each contest while scoring 10.7 points per game.
- Young makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
- Bogdan Bogdanovic is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.
Nets Players to Watch
- Patty Mills averages 11.6 points and adds 2.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Nets' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Bruce Brown is at the top of the Brooklyn rebounding leaderboard with 4.6 rebounds per game. He also scores 8.3 points and tacks on 1.9 assists per game.
- Mills knocks down 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nets.
- Brooklyn's leader in steals and blocks is Brown with 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.
How To Watch
April
2
2022
Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks
TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)