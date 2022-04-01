Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

Mar 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) attempts a dunk over Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (39-37) will look to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (40-36) on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at State Farm Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Hawks

Game Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: State Farm Arena

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Nets

The Hawks average 113.5 points per game, only 1.4 more points than the 112.1 the Nets give up.

When Atlanta puts up more than 112.1 points, it is 32-13.

When Brooklyn allows fewer than 113.5 points, it is 31-13.

The Nets score an average of 112.4 points per game, the same as the Hawks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.4 points, Brooklyn is 29-6.

Atlanta is 28-13 when it gives up fewer than 112.4 points.

The Hawks are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 16th.

The Hawks average 10.0 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.3 fewer rebounds than the Nets grab per game (10.3).

The Nets are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 17th.

Hawks Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Trae Young, who scores 27.7 points and distributes 9.5 assists per game.

Clint Capela is Atlanta's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 11.6 boards in each contest while scoring 10.7 points per game.

Young makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

Bogdan Bogdanovic is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

Nets Players to Watch