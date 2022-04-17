Skip to main content

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics: NBA Playoffs Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 10, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks for an open lane as Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams (8) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics will meet the Brooklyn Nets in Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Celtics

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Nets

  • The 111.8 points per game the Celtics record are the same as the Nets allow.
  • When Boston puts up more than 112.1 points, it is 32-5.
  • Brooklyn is 30-8 when allowing fewer than 111.8 points.
  • The Nets score an average of 112.9 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 104.5 the Celtics give up to opponents.
  • Brooklyn has put together a 41-22 record in games it scores more than 104.5 points.
  • Boston's record is 45-18 when it gives up fewer than 112.9 points.
  • The Celtics are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 13th.
  • The Celtics' 10.5 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.2 more rebounds than the Nets average per game (10.3).
  • The Nets are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 11th.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • The Celtics scoring leader is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.9 per contest to go with 8.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
  • Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.6 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.9 assists per game.
  • Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Nets Players to Watch

  • The Nets' Patty Mills averages enough points (11.4 per game) and assists (2.3 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
  • Bruce Brown grabs 4.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 9.0 points per game and adds 2.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Brooklyn rebounding leaderboard.
  • Mills knocks down 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nets.
  • Brown's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (0.7 blocks per game) lead Brooklyn defensively.

Celtics vs. Nets Stats and Ranks

Celtics RankCeltics StatNets StatNets Rank

15th

46.6

Field Goal %

47.5

4th

1st

43.4

Field Goal % Allowed

45.2

7th

14th

2036

Assists

2071

10th

14th

1070

Turnovers

1086

16th

19th

591

Steals

582

24th

2nd

478

Blocks

448

5th

How To Watch

April
17
2022

Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
