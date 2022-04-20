Apr 12, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots the ball over Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Boston Celtics will face the Brooklyn Nets. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Celtics

Game Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Nets

The 111.8 points per game the Celtics average are only 0.3 fewer points than the Nets give up (112.1).

Boston is 32-5 when scoring more than 112.1 points.

Brooklyn has a 30-8 record when giving up fewer than 111.8 points.

The Nets put up 8.4 more points per game (112.9) than the Celtics give up to opponents (104.5).

When it scores more than 104.5 points, Brooklyn is 41-22.

Boston is 45-18 when it allows fewer than 112.9 points.

The Celtics are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 13th.

The Celtics' 10.5 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.2 more rebounds than the Nets average per game (10.3).

The Nets are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 11th.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 26.9 points per game to go with 8.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.6 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.9 assists per game.

The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.

Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Nets Players to Watch

The Nets' Patty Mills puts up enough points (11.4 per game) and assists (2.3 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.

Bruce Brown's stat line of 4.8 rebounds, 9.0 points and 2.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Brooklyn rebounding leaderboard.

Mills is the top shooter from deep for the Nets, hitting 2.8 threes per game.

Brown's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (0.7 blocks per game) lead Brooklyn on defense.

Celtics vs. Nets Stats and Ranks