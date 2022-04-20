Skip to main content

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics: NBA Playoffs Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 12, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots the ball over Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 12, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots the ball over Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Boston Celtics will face the Brooklyn Nets. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Celtics

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Nets

  • The 111.8 points per game the Celtics average are only 0.3 fewer points than the Nets give up (112.1).
  • Boston is 32-5 when scoring more than 112.1 points.
  • Brooklyn has a 30-8 record when giving up fewer than 111.8 points.
  • The Nets put up 8.4 more points per game (112.9) than the Celtics give up to opponents (104.5).
  • When it scores more than 104.5 points, Brooklyn is 41-22.
  • Boston is 45-18 when it allows fewer than 112.9 points.
  • The Celtics are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 13th.
  • The Celtics' 10.5 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.2 more rebounds than the Nets average per game (10.3).
  • The Nets are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 11th.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 26.9 points per game to go with 8.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
  • Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.6 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.9 assists per game.
  • The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.
  • Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Nets Players to Watch

  • The Nets' Patty Mills puts up enough points (11.4 per game) and assists (2.3 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
  • Bruce Brown's stat line of 4.8 rebounds, 9.0 points and 2.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Brooklyn rebounding leaderboard.
  • Mills is the top shooter from deep for the Nets, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
  • Brown's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (0.7 blocks per game) lead Brooklyn on defense.

Celtics vs. Nets Stats and Ranks

Celtics RankCeltics StatNets StatNets Rank

15th

46.6

Field Goal %

47.5

4th

1st

43.4

Field Goal % Allowed

45.2

7th

14th

2036

Assists

2071

10th

14th

1070

Turnovers

1086

16th

19th

591

Steals

582

24th

2nd

478

Blocks

448

5th

How To Watch

April
20
2022

Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18111836
NBA

How to Watch 76ers vs. Raptors

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
cypress-hill.789f4ceb
entertainment

How to Watch Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain

By Quinn Roberts1 minute ago
download-1
entertainment

How to Watch The Miracle Panda

By Quinn Roberts1 minute ago
MV5BZTViMzczNDAtOWYyZS00MDdlLTg5OWItYjBmNjc3YTRkNzljXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyNDkwMzY5NjQ@._V1_FMjpg_UX1000_
entertainment

How to Watch Freddie Mercury: The Final Act

By Quinn Roberts1 minute ago
USATSI_18116084
MLB

How to Watch Rays at Cubs

By Adam Childs21 minutes ago
imago1010517749h (2)
Liga MX

How to Watch Atlético San Luis vs. Pumas UNAM

By Christine Brown31 minutes ago
Apr 17, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) is greeted by shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) after hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Apr 17, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) is greeted by shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) after hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
USATSI_17843453
NBA

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics Game 2

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy