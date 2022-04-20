How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics: NBA Playoffs Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
In Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Boston Celtics will face the Brooklyn Nets. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nets vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: TD Garden
Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Celtics vs. Nets
- The 111.8 points per game the Celtics average are only 0.3 fewer points than the Nets give up (112.1).
- Boston is 32-5 when scoring more than 112.1 points.
- Brooklyn has a 30-8 record when giving up fewer than 111.8 points.
- The Nets put up 8.4 more points per game (112.9) than the Celtics give up to opponents (104.5).
- When it scores more than 104.5 points, Brooklyn is 41-22.
- Boston is 45-18 when it allows fewer than 112.9 points.
- The Celtics are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 13th.
- The Celtics' 10.5 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.2 more rebounds than the Nets average per game (10.3).
- The Nets are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 11th.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 26.9 points per game to go with 8.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
- Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.6 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.9 assists per game.
- The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.
- Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.
Nets Players to Watch
- The Nets' Patty Mills puts up enough points (11.4 per game) and assists (2.3 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Bruce Brown's stat line of 4.8 rebounds, 9.0 points and 2.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Brooklyn rebounding leaderboard.
- Mills is the top shooter from deep for the Nets, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
- Brown's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (0.7 blocks per game) lead Brooklyn on defense.
Celtics vs. Nets Stats and Ranks
|Celtics Rank
|Celtics Stat
|Nets Stat
|Nets Rank
15th
46.6
Field Goal %
47.5
4th
1st
43.4
Field Goal % Allowed
45.2
7th
14th
2036
Assists
2071
10th
14th
1070
Turnovers
1086
16th
19th
591
Steals
582
24th
2nd
478
Blocks
448
5th
How To Watch
April
20
2022
Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
FUBOTV