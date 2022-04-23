Skip to main content

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 20, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) carries his son, Jason Jr. off the court following their win over the Brooklyn Nets in game two of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 20, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) carries his son, Jason Jr. off the court following their win over the Brooklyn Nets in game two of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets will meet the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Celtics

Key Stats for Nets vs. Celtics

  • The Nets put up 112.9 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 104.5 the Celtics allow.
  • When Brooklyn scores more than 104.5 points, it is 41-22.
  • Boston has a 45-18 record when allowing fewer than 112.9 points.
  • The Celtics put up only 0.3 fewer points per game (111.8) than the Nets give up to opponents (112.1).
  • Boston has put together a 32-5 record in games it scores more than 112.1 points.
  • Brooklyn has a 30-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.8 points.
  • This season, the Nets have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Celtics' opponents have hit.
  • Brooklyn has a 43-21 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.
  • The Celtics' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Nets have given up to their opponents (45.2%).
  • This season, Boston has a 39-8 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Nets is Patty Mills, who scores 11.4 points and dishes out 2.3 assists per game.
  • Bruce Brown is Brooklyn's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 4.8 boards in each contest while scoring 9 points per game.
  • Mills leads the Nets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • Jayson Tatum is the top scorer for the Celtics with 26.9 points per game. He also adds eight rebounds and 4.4 assists per game to his stats.
  • The Boston leaders in rebounding and assists are Robert Williams III with 9.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 10 points and two assists per game) and Marcus Smart with 5.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game).
  • Tatum is dependable from deep and leads the Celtics with three made threes per game.
  • Smart (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boston while Williams (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Nets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Cavaliers

W 118-107

Home

4/10/2022

Pacers

W 134-126

Home

4/12/2022

Cavaliers

W 115-108

Home

4/17/2022

Celtics

L 115-114

Away

4/20/2022

Celtics

L 114-107

Away

4/23/2022

Celtics

-

Home

4/25/2022

Celtics

-

Home

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/6/2022

Bulls

W 117-94

Away

4/7/2022

Bucks

L 127-121

Away

4/10/2022

Grizzlies

W 139-110

Away

4/17/2022

Nets

W 115-114

Home

4/20/2022

Nets

W 114-107

Home

4/23/2022

Nets

-

Away

4/25/2022

Nets

-

Away

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Boston Celtics at Brooklyn Nets

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18135315
NHL

How to Watch Kraken at Stars

By Nick Crain2 minutes ago
USATSI_18130175
NHL

How to Watch Blackhawks at Sharks

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
USATSI_17496999
College Baseball

How to Watch Maryland at Illinois in College Baseball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Utah at USC in College Baseball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Arizona State at Arizona in College Baseball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Washington at Oregon in College Softball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
imago1010946451h
AHL Hockey

How to Watch Milwaukee Admirals at Chicago Wolves in AHL Hockey

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
RUGBY copy
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Toronto Arrows at Houston SaberCats:

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
RUGBY copy
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Dallas Jackals at Old Glory DC

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy