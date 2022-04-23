Apr 20, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) carries his son, Jason Jr. off the court following their win over the Brooklyn Nets in game two of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets will meet the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Celtics

Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nets vs. Celtics

The Nets put up 112.9 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 104.5 the Celtics allow.

When Brooklyn scores more than 104.5 points, it is 41-22.

Boston has a 45-18 record when allowing fewer than 112.9 points.

The Celtics put up only 0.3 fewer points per game (111.8) than the Nets give up to opponents (112.1).

Boston has put together a 32-5 record in games it scores more than 112.1 points.

Brooklyn has a 30-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.8 points.

This season, the Nets have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Celtics' opponents have hit.

Brooklyn has a 43-21 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.

The Celtics' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Nets have given up to their opponents (45.2%).

This season, Boston has a 39-8 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Nets is Patty Mills, who scores 11.4 points and dishes out 2.3 assists per game.

Bruce Brown is Brooklyn's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 4.8 boards in each contest while scoring 9 points per game.

Mills leads the Nets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum is the top scorer for the Celtics with 26.9 points per game. He also adds eight rebounds and 4.4 assists per game to his stats.

The Boston leaders in rebounding and assists are Robert Williams III with 9.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 10 points and two assists per game) and Marcus Smart with 5.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game).

Tatum is dependable from deep and leads the Celtics with three made threes per game.

Smart (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boston while Williams (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Nets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Cavaliers W 118-107 Home 4/10/2022 Pacers W 134-126 Home 4/12/2022 Cavaliers W 115-108 Home 4/17/2022 Celtics L 115-114 Away 4/20/2022 Celtics L 114-107 Away 4/23/2022 Celtics - Home 4/25/2022 Celtics - Home

Celtics Upcoming Schedule