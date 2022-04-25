How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 4 up next. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nets vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Monday, April 25, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Nets vs. Celtics
- The Nets score 112.9 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 104.5 the Celtics allow.
- When Brooklyn scores more than 104.5 points, it is 41-22.
- Boston is 45-18 when allowing fewer than 112.9 points.
- The Celtics score just 0.3 fewer points per game (111.8) than the Nets allow their opponents to score (112.1).
- When it scores more than 112.1 points, Boston is 32-5.
- Brooklyn's record is 30-8 when it gives up fewer than 111.8 points.
- This season, the Nets have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Celtics' opponents have made.
- Brooklyn is 43-21 when it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.
- The Celtics are shooting 46.6% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 45.2% the Nets' opponents have shot this season.
- Boston is 39-8 when it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
Nets Players to Watch
- The Nets leader in points and assists is Patty Mills, who scores 11.4 points per game along with 2.3 assists.
- Brooklyn's best rebounder is Bruce Brown, who averages 4.8 boards per game in addition to his 9 PPG average.
- Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
- Brown is a standout on the defensive end for Brooklyn, leading the team in steals with 1.1 per game and blocks with 0.7 per contest.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum is the top scorer for the Celtics with 26.9 points per game. He also adds eight rebounds and 4.4 assists per game to his stats.
- Boston's leader in rebounds is Robert Williams III with 9.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Marcus Smart with 5.9 per game.
- Tatum hits three three-pointers per game, the most on the Celtics.
- Boston's leader in steals is Smart with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Williams with 2.2 per game.
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/10/2022
Pacers
W 134-126
Home
4/12/2022
Cavaliers
W 115-108
Home
4/17/2022
Celtics
L 115-114
Away
4/20/2022
Celtics
L 114-107
Away
4/23/2022
Celtics
L 109-103
Home
4/25/2022
Celtics
-
Home
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/7/2022
Bucks
L 127-121
Away
4/10/2022
Grizzlies
W 139-110
Away
4/17/2022
Nets
W 115-114
Home
4/20/2022
Nets
W 114-107
Home
4/23/2022
Nets
W 109-103
Away
4/25/2022
Nets
-
Away
How To Watch
April
25
2022
Boston Celtics at Brooklyn Nets
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)