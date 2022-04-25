Skip to main content

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 20, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) carries his son, Jason Jr. off the court following their win over the Brooklyn Nets in game two of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 20, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) carries his son, Jason Jr. off the court following their win over the Brooklyn Nets in game two of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 4 up next. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Celtics

  • Game Day: Monday, April 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Barclays Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nets vs. Celtics

  • The Nets score 112.9 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 104.5 the Celtics allow.
  • When Brooklyn scores more than 104.5 points, it is 41-22.
  • Boston is 45-18 when allowing fewer than 112.9 points.
  • The Celtics score just 0.3 fewer points per game (111.8) than the Nets allow their opponents to score (112.1).
  • When it scores more than 112.1 points, Boston is 32-5.
  • Brooklyn's record is 30-8 when it gives up fewer than 111.8 points.
  • This season, the Nets have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Celtics' opponents have made.
  • Brooklyn is 43-21 when it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.
  • The Celtics are shooting 46.6% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 45.2% the Nets' opponents have shot this season.
  • Boston is 39-8 when it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

  • The Nets leader in points and assists is Patty Mills, who scores 11.4 points per game along with 2.3 assists.
  • Brooklyn's best rebounder is Bruce Brown, who averages 4.8 boards per game in addition to his 9 PPG average.
  • Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
  • Brown is a standout on the defensive end for Brooklyn, leading the team in steals with 1.1 per game and blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • Jayson Tatum is the top scorer for the Celtics with 26.9 points per game. He also adds eight rebounds and 4.4 assists per game to his stats.
  • Boston's leader in rebounds is Robert Williams III with 9.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Marcus Smart with 5.9 per game.
  • Tatum hits three three-pointers per game, the most on the Celtics.
  • Boston's leader in steals is Smart with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Williams with 2.2 per game.

Nets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Pacers

W 134-126

Home

4/12/2022

Cavaliers

W 115-108

Home

4/17/2022

Celtics

L 115-114

Away

4/20/2022

Celtics

L 114-107

Away

4/23/2022

Celtics

L 109-103

Home

4/25/2022

Celtics

-

Home

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/7/2022

Bucks

L 127-121

Away

4/10/2022

Grizzlies

W 139-110

Away

4/17/2022

Nets

W 115-114

Home

4/20/2022

Nets

W 114-107

Home

4/23/2022

Nets

W 109-103

Away

4/25/2022

Nets

-

Away

How To Watch

April
25
2022

Boston Celtics at Brooklyn Nets

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 18, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) reacts in front of Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) after a score during the third quarter in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Raptors at 76ers

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Apr 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley (23) celebrates with third baseman Alex Bregman (2) after the Astros defeated the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Astros vs. Rangers

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
price-is-right
entertainment

How to Watch The Price is Right: At Night Special

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
soccer fans
Fútbol Mexicano Femenino Primera División

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. Juárez

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
Apr 22, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Mets Brandon Nimmo (9) scores on a Francisco Lindor sacrifice fly against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Mlb New York Mets At Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Apr 22, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Mets Brandon Nimmo (9) scores on a Francisco Lindor sacrifice fly against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Mlb New York Mets At Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 4/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Apr 17, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) is greeted by shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) after hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Cardinals

By Phil Watson31 minutes ago
download-4
entertainment

How to Watch America Says Season 5 Premiere

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
Apr 23, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) is triple teamed by Boston Celtics center Daniel Theis (27), guard Marcus Smart (36) and forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy