Apr 20, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) carries his son, Jason Jr. off the court following their win over the Brooklyn Nets in game two of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 4 up next. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Celtics

Game Day: Monday, April 25, 2022

Monday, April 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nets vs. Celtics

The Nets score 112.9 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 104.5 the Celtics allow.

When Brooklyn scores more than 104.5 points, it is 41-22.

Boston is 45-18 when allowing fewer than 112.9 points.

The Celtics score just 0.3 fewer points per game (111.8) than the Nets allow their opponents to score (112.1).

When it scores more than 112.1 points, Boston is 32-5.

Brooklyn's record is 30-8 when it gives up fewer than 111.8 points.

This season, the Nets have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Celtics' opponents have made.

Brooklyn is 43-21 when it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.

The Celtics are shooting 46.6% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 45.2% the Nets' opponents have shot this season.

Boston is 39-8 when it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

The Nets leader in points and assists is Patty Mills, who scores 11.4 points per game along with 2.3 assists.

Brooklyn's best rebounder is Bruce Brown, who averages 4.8 boards per game in addition to his 9 PPG average.

Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.

Brown is a standout on the defensive end for Brooklyn, leading the team in steals with 1.1 per game and blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum is the top scorer for the Celtics with 26.9 points per game. He also adds eight rebounds and 4.4 assists per game to his stats.

Boston's leader in rebounds is Robert Williams III with 9.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Marcus Smart with 5.9 per game.

Tatum hits three three-pointers per game, the most on the Celtics.

Boston's leader in steals is Smart with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Williams with 2.2 per game.

Nets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/10/2022 Pacers W 134-126 Home 4/12/2022 Cavaliers W 115-108 Home 4/17/2022 Celtics L 115-114 Away 4/20/2022 Celtics L 114-107 Away 4/23/2022 Celtics L 109-103 Home 4/25/2022 Celtics - Home

Celtics Upcoming Schedule