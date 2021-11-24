Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 22, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) defends Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) in the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

    The Brooklyn Nets (13-5) bring a three-game win streak into a road matchup with the Boston Celtics (10-8), winners of three straight as well. The contest tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nets vs. Celtics

    Betting Information for Nets vs. Celtics

    Nets vs Celtics Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Nets

    -1

    215.5 points

    Key Stats for Celtics vs. Nets

    • The Nets score only 3.3 more points per game (108.8) than the Celtics give up (105.5).
    • When Brooklyn puts up more than 105.5 points, it is 10-0.
    • When Boston gives up fewer than 108.8 points, it is 8-2.
    • The Celtics score an average of 108.3 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 105.0 the Nets give up.
    • Boston is 6-4 when it scores more than 105.0 points.
    • Brooklyn is 9-1 when it gives up fewer than 108.3 points.
    • The Nets are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.
    • The Nets average 7.7 offensive boards per game, 2.7 rebounds fewer than the Celtics.
    • The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 30th.

    Nets Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Nets is Kevin Durant, who averages 28.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.
    • James Harden leads Brooklyn in assists, averaging 9.1 per game while also scoring 20.8 points per contest.
    • Patty Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
    • Bruce Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while LaMarcus Aldridge leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • Jayson Tatum is at the top of the Celtics scoring leaderboard with 25.7 points per game. He also grabs 8.4 rebounds and racks up 3.5 assists per game.
    • The Boston leaders in rebounding and assists are Robert Williams III with 9.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.4 points and 1.4 assists per game) and Marcus Smart with 5.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.9 points and 3.7 rebounds per game).
    • Tatum is consistent from three-point range and leads the Celtics with 2.9 made threes per game.
    • Smart (2.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boston while Al Horford (1.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
