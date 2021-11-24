Nov 22, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) defends Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) in the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (13-5) bring a three-game win streak into a road matchup with the Boston Celtics (10-8), winners of three straight as well. The contest tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Celtics

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Nets vs. Celtics

Favorite Spread Total Nets -1 215.5 points

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Nets

The Nets score only 3.3 more points per game (108.8) than the Celtics give up (105.5).

When Brooklyn puts up more than 105.5 points, it is 10-0.

When Boston gives up fewer than 108.8 points, it is 8-2.

The Celtics score an average of 108.3 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 105.0 the Nets give up.

Boston is 6-4 when it scores more than 105.0 points.

Brooklyn is 9-1 when it gives up fewer than 108.3 points.

The Nets are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.

The Nets average 7.7 offensive boards per game, 2.7 rebounds fewer than the Celtics.

The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 30th.

Nets Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Nets is Kevin Durant, who averages 28.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

James Harden leads Brooklyn in assists, averaging 9.1 per game while also scoring 20.8 points per contest.

Patty Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

Bruce Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while LaMarcus Aldridge leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch