Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

The Brooklyn Nets (32-32) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Boston Celtics (38-27) on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at TD Garden. The contest airs at 1:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Celtics

Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Sunday, March 6, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: TD Garden

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Nets

The Celtics record 109.3 points per game, just 2.3 fewer points than the 111.6 the Nets allow.

Boston has a 20-5 record when putting up more than 111.6 points.

Brooklyn is 21-4 when allowing fewer than 109.3 points.

The Nets score 6.8 more points per game (110.6) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (103.8).

Brooklyn has put together a 30-20 record in games it scores more than 103.8 points.

Boston's record is 33-11 when it gives up fewer than 110.6 points.

The Nets are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at third.

The Celtics average 10.7 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.5 more rebounds than the Nets pull down per game (10.2).

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 26.0 points per game to go with 8.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.8 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, averaging 5.5 assists in each contest.

Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.

Smart and Williams lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

