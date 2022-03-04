Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Brooklyn Nets center LaMarcus Aldridge (21) reach for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (32-32) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Boston Celtics (38-27) on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at TD Garden. The contest airs at 1:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Celtics

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Nets

  • The Celtics record 109.3 points per game, just 2.3 fewer points than the 111.6 the Nets allow.
  • Boston has a 20-5 record when putting up more than 111.6 points.
  • Brooklyn is 21-4 when allowing fewer than 109.3 points.
  • The Nets score 6.8 more points per game (110.6) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (103.8).
  • Brooklyn has put together a 30-20 record in games it scores more than 103.8 points.
  • Boston's record is 33-11 when it gives up fewer than 110.6 points.
  • The Nets are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at third.
  • The Celtics average 10.7 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.5 more rebounds than the Nets pull down per game (10.2).
  • The Nets are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 10th.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 26.0 points per game to go with 8.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
  • Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.8 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, averaging 5.5 assists in each contest.
  • Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
  • Smart and Williams lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

Nets Players to Watch

  • The Nets' Patty Mills averages enough points (12.7 per game) and assists (2.5 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
  • Bruce Brown grabs 4.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 7.2 points per game and adds 1.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Brooklyn rebounding leaderboard.
  • Mills is dependable from deep and leads the Nets with 3.1 made threes per game.
  • Brooklyn's leader in steals and blocks is Brown with 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game.

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
