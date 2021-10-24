Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Charlotte Hornets (2-0) battle the Brooklyn Nets (1-1) at Barclays Center on Sunday, October 24, 2021. The game starts at 4:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nets vs. Hornets
- Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Nets vs. Hornets
- Last year, the 118.6 points per game the Nets averaged were 7.2 more points than the Hornets gave up (111.4).
- When Brooklyn totaled more than 111.4 points last season, it went 41-10.
- Charlotte had a 29-24 record last season when giving up fewer than 118.6 points.
- The Hornets scored an average of 109.5 points per game last year, just 4.6 fewer points than the 114.1 the Nets gave up.
- Charlotte put together a 15-3 record last season in games it scored more than 114.1 points.
- Brooklyn went 22-2 last season when it allowed fewer than 109.5 points.
- The Nets shot 49.4% from the field last season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 46.8% the Hornets allowed to opponents.
- Brooklyn had a 41-12 straight-up record in games it shot better than 46.8% from the field.
- The Hornets' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.4 percentage points lower than the Nets gave up to their opponents (45.9%).
- Charlotte put together a 23-15 straight up record in games it shot over 45.9% from the field.
Nets Players to Watch
- Kyrie Irving scored 26.9 points and distributed 6.0 assists per game last season.
- Bruce Brown hauled in an average of 5.4 boards in each contest while scoring 8.8 points per game last season.
- Joe Harris knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest a season ago.
- Irving and James Johnson were defensive standouts last season, with Irving averaging 1.4 steals per game and Johnson collecting 0.8 blocks per contest.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Terry Rozier averaged 20.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game last season.
- Mason Plumlee pulled down 9.3 rebounds per game, while LaMelo Ball averaged 6.1 assists per contest.
- Rozier hit an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Ball averaged 1.6 steals per game, while P.J. Washington collected 1.2 blocks per contest.
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/19/2021
Bucks
L 127-104
Away
10/22/2021
76ers
W 114-109
Away
10/24/2021
Hornets
-
Home
10/25/2021
Wizards
-
Home
10/27/2021
Heat
-
Home
10/29/2021
Pacers
-
Home
10/31/2021
Pistons
-
Home
11/3/2021
Hawks
-
Home
Hornets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Pacers
W 123-122
Home
10/22/2021
Cavaliers
W 123-112
Away
10/24/2021
Nets
-
Away
10/25/2021
Celtics
-
Home
10/27/2021
Magic
-
Away
10/29/2021
Heat
-
Away
10/31/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Home
11/1/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
