Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 13, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) goes to the basket defended by Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

    The Charlotte Hornets (2-0) battle the Brooklyn Nets (1-1) at Barclays Center on Sunday, October 24, 2021. The game starts at 4:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nets vs. Hornets

    Key Stats for Nets vs. Hornets

    • Last year, the 118.6 points per game the Nets averaged were 7.2 more points than the Hornets gave up (111.4).
    • When Brooklyn totaled more than 111.4 points last season, it went 41-10.
    • Charlotte had a 29-24 record last season when giving up fewer than 118.6 points.
    • The Hornets scored an average of 109.5 points per game last year, just 4.6 fewer points than the 114.1 the Nets gave up.
    • Charlotte put together a 15-3 record last season in games it scored more than 114.1 points.
    • Brooklyn went 22-2 last season when it allowed fewer than 109.5 points.
    • The Nets shot 49.4% from the field last season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 46.8% the Hornets allowed to opponents.
    • Brooklyn had a 41-12 straight-up record in games it shot better than 46.8% from the field.
    • The Hornets' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.4 percentage points lower than the Nets gave up to their opponents (45.9%).
    • Charlotte put together a 23-15 straight up record in games it shot over 45.9% from the field.

    Nets Players to Watch

    • Kyrie Irving scored 26.9 points and distributed 6.0 assists per game last season.
    • Bruce Brown hauled in an average of 5.4 boards in each contest while scoring 8.8 points per game last season.
    • Joe Harris knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest a season ago.
    • Irving and James Johnson were defensive standouts last season, with Irving averaging 1.4 steals per game and Johnson collecting 0.8 blocks per contest.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • Terry Rozier averaged 20.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game last season.
    • Mason Plumlee pulled down 9.3 rebounds per game, while LaMelo Ball averaged 6.1 assists per contest.
    • Rozier hit an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Ball averaged 1.6 steals per game, while P.J. Washington collected 1.2 blocks per contest.

    Nets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/19/2021

    Bucks

    L 127-104

    Away

    10/22/2021

    76ers

    W 114-109

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    10/25/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    Hornets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Pacers

    W 123-122

    Home

    10/22/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 123-112

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    October
    24
    2021

    Charlotte Hornets at Brooklyn Nets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Oct 13, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) goes to the basket defended by Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
