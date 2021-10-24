Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

Oct 13, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) goes to the basket defended by Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (2-0) battle the Brooklyn Nets (1-1) at Barclays Center on Sunday, October 24, 2021. The game starts at 4:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Hornets

Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021

Sunday, October 24, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nets vs. Hornets

Last year, the 118.6 points per game the Nets averaged were 7.2 more points than the Hornets gave up (111.4).

When Brooklyn totaled more than 111.4 points last season, it went 41-10.

Charlotte had a 29-24 record last season when giving up fewer than 118.6 points.

The Hornets scored an average of 109.5 points per game last year, just 4.6 fewer points than the 114.1 the Nets gave up.

Charlotte put together a 15-3 record last season in games it scored more than 114.1 points.

Brooklyn went 22-2 last season when it allowed fewer than 109.5 points.

The Nets shot 49.4% from the field last season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 46.8% the Hornets allowed to opponents.

Brooklyn had a 41-12 straight-up record in games it shot better than 46.8% from the field.

The Hornets' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.4 percentage points lower than the Nets gave up to their opponents (45.9%).

Charlotte put together a 23-15 straight up record in games it shot over 45.9% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

Kyrie Irving scored 26.9 points and distributed 6.0 assists per game last season.

Bruce Brown hauled in an average of 5.4 boards in each contest while scoring 8.8 points per game last season.

Joe Harris knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest a season ago.

Irving and James Johnson were defensive standouts last season, with Irving averaging 1.4 steals per game and Johnson collecting 0.8 blocks per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

Terry Rozier averaged 20.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game last season.

Mason Plumlee pulled down 9.3 rebounds per game, while LaMelo Ball averaged 6.1 assists per contest.

Rozier hit an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Ball averaged 1.6 steals per game, while P.J. Washington collected 1.2 blocks per contest.

Nets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/19/2021 Bucks L 127-104 Away 10/22/2021 76ers W 114-109 Away 10/24/2021 Hornets - Home 10/25/2021 Wizards - Home 10/27/2021 Heat - Home 10/29/2021 Pacers - Home 10/31/2021 Pistons - Home 11/3/2021 Hawks - Home

Hornets Upcoming Schedule