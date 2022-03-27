Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

Mar 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) is guarded by Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest (3) during the fourth quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (38-36) hope to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (39-35) on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Hornets

Game Day: Sunday, March 27, 2022

Sunday, March 27, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nets vs. Hornets

The 112.2 points per game the Nets put up are the same as the Hornets give up.

Brooklyn has a 24-5 record when putting up more than 114.5 points.

Charlotte is 25-5 when giving up fewer than 112.2 points.

The Hornets score only 2.9 more points per game (114.7) than the Nets give up (111.8).

Charlotte has put together a 26-13 record in games it scores more than 111.8 points.

Brooklyn has a 31-16 record when its opponents score fewer than 114.7 points.

This season, the Nets have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is one% higher than the 46.4% of shots the Hornets' opponents have made.

Brooklyn is 33-11 when it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.

The Hornets' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is one percentage point higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

Charlotte is 29-12 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

Patty Mills leads the Nets in points and assists per game, scoring 12 points and distributing 2.3 assists.

Brooklyn's best rebounder is Bruce Brown, who averages 4.7 boards per game in addition to his 8.3 PPG average.

The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Mills, who makes 2.9 threes per game.

The Brooklyn leader in both steals and blocks is Brown, who averages 1.1 takeaways and 0.6 rejections per game.

Hornets Players to Watch

Miles Bridges scores 20 points per game to be the top scorer for the Hornets.

Mason Plumlee has a stat line of 8.1 rebounds, 6.5 points and 3.2 assists per game for Charlotte to take the top rebound spot on the team. LaMelo Ball has the top spot for assists with 7.3 per game, adding 19.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per outing.

Terry Rozier hits 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hornets.

Ball (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Charlotte while Bridges (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Nets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/16/2022 Mavericks L 113-111 Home 3/18/2022 Trail Blazers W 128-123 Home 3/21/2022 Jazz W 114-106 Home 3/23/2022 Grizzlies L 132-120 Away 3/26/2022 Heat W 110-95 Away 3/27/2022 Hornets - Home 3/29/2022 Pistons - Home 3/31/2022 Bucks - Home 4/2/2022 Hawks - Away 4/5/2022 Rockets - Home 4/6/2022 Knicks - Away

Hornets Upcoming Schedule