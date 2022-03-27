Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) is guarded by Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest (3) during the fourth quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (38-36) hope to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (39-35) on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Hornets

Key Stats for Nets vs. Hornets

  • The 112.2 points per game the Nets put up are the same as the Hornets give up.
  • Brooklyn has a 24-5 record when putting up more than 114.5 points.
  • Charlotte is 25-5 when giving up fewer than 112.2 points.
  • The Hornets score only 2.9 more points per game (114.7) than the Nets give up (111.8).
  • Charlotte has put together a 26-13 record in games it scores more than 111.8 points.
  • Brooklyn has a 31-16 record when its opponents score fewer than 114.7 points.
  • This season, the Nets have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is one% higher than the 46.4% of shots the Hornets' opponents have made.
  • Brooklyn is 33-11 when it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.
  • The Hornets' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is one percentage point higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
  • Charlotte is 29-12 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

  • Patty Mills leads the Nets in points and assists per game, scoring 12 points and distributing 2.3 assists.
  • Brooklyn's best rebounder is Bruce Brown, who averages 4.7 boards per game in addition to his 8.3 PPG average.
  • The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Mills, who makes 2.9 threes per game.
  • The Brooklyn leader in both steals and blocks is Brown, who averages 1.1 takeaways and 0.6 rejections per game.

Hornets Players to Watch

  • Miles Bridges scores 20 points per game to be the top scorer for the Hornets.
  • Mason Plumlee has a stat line of 8.1 rebounds, 6.5 points and 3.2 assists per game for Charlotte to take the top rebound spot on the team. LaMelo Ball has the top spot for assists with 7.3 per game, adding 19.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per outing.
  • Terry Rozier hits 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hornets.
  • Ball (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Charlotte while Bridges (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Nets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/16/2022

Mavericks

L 113-111

Home

3/18/2022

Trail Blazers

W 128-123

Home

3/21/2022

Jazz

W 114-106

Home

3/23/2022

Grizzlies

L 132-120

Away

3/26/2022

Heat

W 110-95

Away

3/27/2022

Hornets

-

Home

3/29/2022

Pistons

-

Home

3/31/2022

Bucks

-

Home

4/2/2022

Hawks

-

Away

4/5/2022

Rockets

-

Home

4/6/2022

Knicks

-

Away

Hornets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/16/2022

Hawks

W 116-106

Home

3/19/2022

Mavericks

W 129-108

Home

3/21/2022

Pelicans

W 106-103

Home

3/23/2022

Knicks

L 121-106

Home

3/25/2022

Jazz

W 107-101

Home

3/27/2022

Nets

-

Away

3/28/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

3/30/2022

Knicks

-

Away

4/2/2022

76ers

-

Away

4/5/2022

Heat

-

Away

4/7/2022

Magic

-

Home

How To Watch

March
27
2022

Charlotte Hornets at Brooklyn Nets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

